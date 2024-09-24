Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $127.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

