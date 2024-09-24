Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.88.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $426.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $433.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

