Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,408 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after buying an additional 609,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.59.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

