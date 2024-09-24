Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MKL opened at $1,572.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,565.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,554.13.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.