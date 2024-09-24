Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

