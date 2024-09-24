Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 179.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,177 shares of company stock valued at $23,857,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

