Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $824,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4,787.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,646 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $43.54.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,906 shares of company stock worth $5,753,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

