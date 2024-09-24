Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sempra by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

