Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average is $217.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

