Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $159.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

