Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 19,005 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.17% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 271,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

