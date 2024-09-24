Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in National Grid by 11,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 644,553 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.4% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 187,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.