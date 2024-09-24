Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,374 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $119.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

