Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,346,000 after acquiring an additional 561,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 566,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

