Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

