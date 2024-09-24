Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rayonier by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Insider Activity at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

