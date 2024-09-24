Sagefield Capital LP Has $731,000 Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Sagefield Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP owned 0.11% of Ryerson worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 865,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 14.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 509,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYI opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $664.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

