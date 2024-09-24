Sagefield Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,300 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $32,541,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $25,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $23,950,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $22,437,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

