4,525 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Acquired by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $12,875,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Squarespace by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,225,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 153.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -927.50, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQSP. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,611,722.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,081,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,611,722.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,081,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,701 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

