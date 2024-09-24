Sagefield Capital LP Grows Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 109.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,120 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 718,465 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,666,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,572,000 after buying an additional 703,158 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,442,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,849,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Plains GP stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

