Slotnik Capital LLC Trims Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Slotnik Capital LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up about 10.0% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Hess by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hess by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $135.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.