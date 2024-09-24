Slotnik Capital LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Slotnik Capital LLC lowered its stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Terran Orbital accounts for approximately 0.2% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings in Terran Orbital were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terran Orbital by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 2,837,638 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Terran Orbital by 616.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.25 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $30.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Terran Orbital Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

