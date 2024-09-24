Slotnik Capital LLC Invests $8.11 Million in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. Silk Road Medical comprises about 4.0% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $53,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 338.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 255,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $389,000.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $61,462.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SILK stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

