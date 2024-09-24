Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Lowered by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930,000 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up 2.1% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Nasdaq worth $452,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after purchasing an additional 602,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

