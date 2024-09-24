Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Long Path Partners LP

Long Path Partners LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group accounts for approximately 5.8% of Long Path Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Long Path Partners LP owned about 6.72% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAMG opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

