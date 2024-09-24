CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,030 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $336,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

