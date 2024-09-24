Slotnik Capital LLC Invests $13.71 Million in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 308,534 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,000. Heartland Financial USA comprises approximately 6.7% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Slotnik Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of Heartland Financial USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

