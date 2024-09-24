Slotnik Capital LLC Sells 215,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Slotnik Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. VIZIO accounts for approximately 2.7% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Slotnik Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VIZIO worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205,958 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 243,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VIZIO by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.89 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.30.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

