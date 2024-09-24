The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268,219 shares during the period. New York Times comprises 2.4% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Times worth $507,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 129.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 84,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.03. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

