Long Path Partners LP Purchases 289,524 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Long Path Partners LP increased its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,524 shares during the period. Docebo makes up approximately 10.5% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Path Partners LP owned about 2.27% of Docebo worth $26,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Docebo by 54.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 52,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 109.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Docebo Stock Down 2.3 %

DCBO opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.