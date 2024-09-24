Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.11.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

