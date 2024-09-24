Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $577.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $561.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

