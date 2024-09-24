Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $393.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.19, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $397.32.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,662,734 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

