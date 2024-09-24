Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.