Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

CGXU stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

