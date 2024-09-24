Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

