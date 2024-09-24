Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.