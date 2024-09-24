MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MYR Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

MYR Group Stock Down 1.8 %

MYRG stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

