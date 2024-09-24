Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 983.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

