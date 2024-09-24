Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,935 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 155,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after buying an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6 %

BJ stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Melius Research started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

View Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.