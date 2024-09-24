Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 13.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE:CNX opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

