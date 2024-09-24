Inspire Investing LLC Has $351,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $164.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.