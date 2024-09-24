Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Melius Research started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $668,465.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,130,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.