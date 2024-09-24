Inspire Investing LLC Sells 288,109 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Angi by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 494,739 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 469.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Down 1.7 %

ANGI opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Insider Activity at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Angi in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

About Angi

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.