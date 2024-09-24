International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $4,413,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 20.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,129,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 39.64%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

