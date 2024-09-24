Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $2,346,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.5% during the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TOL opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.87.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,257 shares of company stock worth $19,992,602 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.