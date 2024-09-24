Inspire Investing LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Health Catalyst by 14.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 305,079 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,253,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95,686 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $8,780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,361 shares of company stock valued at $248,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

