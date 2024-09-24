Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.88.

MEDP opened at $361.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

