XTX Topco Ltd Has $540,000 Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Suzano were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at about $6,324,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 198,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter valued at $1,640,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter worth $675,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.99. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $12.98.

Suzano Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.