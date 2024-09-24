Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

WERN opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.